Overview of Dr. Christopher McLaughlin, MD

Dr. Christopher McLaughlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. McLaughlin works at General Surgery Associates in Branford, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.