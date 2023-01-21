Dr. Christopher McMullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher McMullen, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher McMullen, MD
Dr. Christopher McMullen, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. McMullen's Office Locations
Ninth & Jefferson Building908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
UW Neighborhood South Lake Union Clinic750 Republican St Bldg F, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable, respectful, professional, etc. Outstanding experience every time I have an office visit. 100% meets all my needs and expectations and I am grateful/thankful for this amazing Doctor. Would definitely recommend Dr McMullen.
About Dr. Christopher McMullen, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1871931139
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University Of Colorado
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- The Johns Hopkins University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
