Dr. Christopher Meckel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Meckel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Monterey Spine And Joint12 Upper Ragsdale Dr, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 648-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Central Coast Head & Neck Sgns966 Cass St Ste 250, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 649-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
There can be no criticism of his skill or competence as a surgeon. However, in-office appointments, in my opinion, are too short and have felt rushed.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Arthritis, Orthopedic and Sports Medical Center
- LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER
- Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
