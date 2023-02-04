Overview of Dr. Christopher Meckel, MD

Dr. Christopher Meckel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Meckel works at Ortho NorCal, Inc. in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.