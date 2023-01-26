Overview

Dr. Christopher Mehallo, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Nazareth Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mehallo works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Glen Mills, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Media, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.