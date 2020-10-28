See All General Surgeons in Rogers, AR
Dr. Christopher Menendez, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (42)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Menendez, MD

Dr. Christopher Menendez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.

Dr. Menendez works at NWA Breast Care Specialists in Rogers, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Menendez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NWA Breast Care Specialists
    701 S Horsebarn Rd Ste 100, Rogers, AR 72758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 876-8028

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center - Springdale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Mammogram Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 28, 2020
    I highly recommend Dr. Menendez as a breast oncologist. When I was diagnosed in Sept. 2019 I knew I wanted a breast oncologist instead of a general surgeon. As I started asking for recommendations, Dr. Menendez' name was always mentioned from both patients and members of medical community. His staff was welcoming and caring and during the appointments there was no rush. He answered all of my questions. Dr. Menendez installed my port and did my double mastectomy. His bedside manner was impeccable. I did consider reconstruction but chose to have an aesthetic flat closure. I am pleased with the outcome of my surgery: the removal of my tumor and nodes, and my appearance. I highly recommend Dr. Menendez and am so grateful he practices in Northwest Arkansas.
    Amenda — Oct 28, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Menendez, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Menendez, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881894673
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Menendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Menendez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Menendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Menendez works at NWA Breast Care Specialists in Rogers, AR. View the full address on Dr. Menendez’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Menendez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menendez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

