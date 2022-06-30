Overview

Dr. Christopher Merchant, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tumwater, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Merchant works at Tumwater Family Dentistry in Tumwater, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.