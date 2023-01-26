Overview

Dr. Christopher Merifield, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Merifield works at Swedish Pain Services in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.