Dr. Christopher Merifield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merifield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Merifield, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Merifield, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Merifield works at
Locations
-
1
Swedish Pain Services - First Hill600 Broadway Ste 530, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-2013
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merifield?
My experiences with Dr. Merifield has been beautiful since I first met him. He has a special gift, he listens.
About Dr. Christopher Merifield, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1811978976
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merifield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merifield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merifield works at
Dr. Merifield has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merifield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Merifield. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merifield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merifield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merifield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.