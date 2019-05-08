Overview

Dr. Christopher Messitt, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Messitt works at Capital Thoracic Surgery P.c. in Clifton Park, NY with other offices in Gansevoort, NY, Saratoga Springs, NY and Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.