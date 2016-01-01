Dr. Metz accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christopher Metz, DO
Overview of Dr. Christopher Metz, DO
Dr. Christopher Metz, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Madison Heights, MI.
Dr. Metz works at
Dr. Metz's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Macomb Oakland Hosp Madison Hg27351 Dequindre Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 541-0100MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Michigan Healthcare Professionals27483 Dequindre Rd Ste 201, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 967-7795
-
3
V Dermatology28080 Grand River Ave Ste 205W, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 478-8616
-
4
Southeast Michigan Ear, Nose, and Throat2454 Monroe St Ste A, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 562-4100Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Metz?
About Dr. Christopher Metz, DO
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
- 1215349915
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Metz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metz works at
Dr. Metz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.