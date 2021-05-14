See All Neurosurgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Christopher Michael, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (45)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher Michael, MD

Dr. Christopher Michael, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Michael works at Texas Neurosurgery Llp in Dallas, TX with other offices in Addison, TX and Waxahachie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Michael's Office Locations

    Texas Neurosurgery Llp
    3600 Gaston Ave Ste 907, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 235-1481
    Methodist Addison
    17051 Dallas Pkwy Ste 370, Addison, TX 75001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 823-2052
    Texas Neurosurgery LLP, Dallas, TX
    505 N Highway 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 823-2052
    Texas Neurosurgery
    6080 N Central Expy Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 823-2052
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
  • Baylor University Medical Center

Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 14, 2021
    May 14, 2021
Dr. Michael has been excellent. The best part of my experience was we are still in Covid and my adult children had concerns regarding my upcoming surgery. During my appointment when we scheduled surgery I told Dr. Michael of my childrens concerns and asked if he could set up a time to speak with them. He immediately said,"call them now, video call." I did and he was wonderful he answered all questions pointed the phone to my MRI results. He completely explained the procedure he was amazing. I knew then I picked the right person for the surgery. He is compassionate and the office staff is just as wonderful. All of the ladies in the office and the Addison hospital staff fantastic. I was in good hands. I'm 6 weeks post surgery and starting PT today. I walked a mile yesterday and am getting back to normal because I followed instructions.
    R Ward — May 14, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Michael, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Greek
    • 1417978016
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Duke University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Michael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Michael has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michael has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

