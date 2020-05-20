Overview

Dr. Christopher Middendorf, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern Univ College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital and Santa Rosa Medical Center.



Dr. Middendorf works at Dynamic Pain & Wellness in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.