Dr. Christopher Middendorf, DO

Pain Medicine
3.8 (21)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christopher Middendorf, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern Univ College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital and Santa Rosa Medical Center.

Dr. Middendorf works at Dynamic Pain & Wellness in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Medical Group LLC
    4457 BAYOU BLVD, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 226-6801
    Dynamic Pain & Wellness Pllc
    930 Mar Walt Dr, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 226-6801
    Sacred Heart Medical Group at Airport Medical
    1549 Airport Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 416-1932

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Baptist Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Hospital
  • Santa Rosa Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fibromyalgia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylitis
Upper Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Headache
Herniated Disc
Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Acute Postoperative Pain
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Bone Disorders
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Brain Disorders
Cancer Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Plexus Block
Central Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain Management
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Epidural Steroid Injections
Facet Joint Pain
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome
Joint Pain
Knee Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Knee Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Musculoskeletal Pain
Myofascial Pain
Neck Pain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Blocks
Pain Management
Pain Medication Management
Pathological Spine Fracture
Phantom Limb Pain
Polyneuropathy
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome
Spinal Injections
Spine Disorders
Spondylosis
Subacromial Bursitis
Tendonitis
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 20, 2020
    Great Dr thoughtful and very careing .
    Jeanniett — May 20, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher Middendorf, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154593259
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of Louisville
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern Univ College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Thomas More College
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Middendorf, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Middendorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Middendorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Middendorf has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Middendorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Middendorf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Middendorf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Middendorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Middendorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

