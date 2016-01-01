Dr. Mildenberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Mildenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Mildenberg, MD
Dr. Christopher Mildenberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sturgeon Bay, WI. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Mildenberg works at
Dr. Mildenberg's Office Locations
1
North Shore Medical Clinic323 S 18th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 Directions (920) 746-0510
2
Prevea Health1821 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 496-4734
3
Prevea St. Mary's Health Center1715 Dousman St, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 496-4770
4
Prevea Clinic - East De Pere3860 Monroe Rd, De Pere, WI 54115 Directions (920) 496-4734
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Mildenberg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1154409175
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Dr. Mildenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mildenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mildenberg.
