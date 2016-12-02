See All Podiatrists in Wauwatosa, WI
Dr. Christopher Milkie, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Christopher Milkie, DPM

Podiatry
2.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Wauwatosa, WI
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Milkie, DPM

Dr. Christopher Milkie, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.

Dr. Milkie works at Milwaukee Foot and Ankle Specialists in Wauwatosa, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Milkie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Milwaukee Foot and Ankle Specialists
    10125 W North Ave Ste 500, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 257-0676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Milkie?

    Dec 02, 2016
    Seen doctor Milkie for foot problems and surgey this year I highly recommend him. I never felt rushed, he explained everything to be so I would understand it,very kind and personable. His staff and nurses were always very helpful and had great communication with doctor Milkie.Never had any problems getting in for appointments and he was always on time.
    Darlene Serkowski in New Berlin Wi — Dec 02, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Milkie, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Milkie, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Milkie to family and friends

    Dr. Milkie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Milkie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Milkie, DPM.

    About Dr. Christopher Milkie, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013014166
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Milkie, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milkie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milkie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milkie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Milkie works at Milwaukee Foot and Ankle Specialists in Wauwatosa, WI. View the full address on Dr. Milkie’s profile.

    Dr. Milkie has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milkie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Milkie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milkie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milkie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milkie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Milkie, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.