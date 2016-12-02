Overview of Dr. Christopher Milkie, DPM

Dr. Christopher Milkie, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Milkie works at Milwaukee Foot and Ankle Specialists in Wauwatosa, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.