Dr. Christopher Miller, MD

Sports Medicine
Overview of Dr. Christopher Miller, MD

Dr. Christopher Miller, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Madison School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Miller works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

    Nmg - Bucktown Internal Medicine Derm
    1776 N MILWAUKEE AVE, Chicago, IL 60647
(312) 926-3627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  The Johns Hopkins Hospital

    Aug 28, 2021
    Exceptional doc with a deep differential!
    MCR — Aug 28, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Miller, MD

    Specialties
    Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1154557429
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Ohio State University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    University Of Wisconsin Madison School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine, Pediatrics and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Miller's profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

