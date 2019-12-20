Overview

Dr. Christopher Miller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of Tennessee Health Science Center



Dr. Miller works at Gastro One in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.