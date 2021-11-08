Overview

Dr. Christopher Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Jackson General Hospital and Minnie Hamilton Health System.



Dr. Miller works at Parkersburg Cardiology Associates in Parkersburg, WV with other offices in Elizabeth, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.