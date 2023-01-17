See All Hand Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Christopher Miskovsky, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (81)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Miskovsky, MD

Dr. Christopher Miskovsky, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.

Dr. Miskovsky works at Texas Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miskovsky's Office Locations

    Texas Orthopaedic Associates
    8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 750-1207
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:30pm
    Texas Orthopaedic Associates
    6020 W Parker Rd Ste 240, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 378-1438
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
  • Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Broken Arm
Dupuytren's Contracture
Ganglion Cyst
Arthritis of the Elbow
De Quervain's Release
Degenerative Disc Disease
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Wrist Fracture
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Avulsion Fracture
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Coccygeal Pain
Colles' Fracture
Complex Fractures
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
De Quervain's Disease
Distal Radius Fracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture
Elbow Sprain
Extra-Articular Fracture
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Hand Conditions
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Intra-Articular Fracture
Joint Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Osteoarthritis of Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Wrist
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Fractures
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Scoliosis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Simple Fracture Care and Casting
Spondylolisthesis
Upper Extremity Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 17, 2023
    During our first office visit today, he explained everything in an easy way to understand. Wasn't so quick to suggest surgery like some may. Rather, he explained my options and made me feel at ease. He and his medical assistant were very polite and kind. He is extremely knowledgeable. I'd recommend him to anyone who asks!
    Sarah — Jan 17, 2023
    About Dr. Christopher Miskovsky, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1093710816
    Education & Certifications

    • Phil Hand Ctr
    • Hosp For Special Surg
    • Oregon Health Sciences University
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    • University of Vermont
