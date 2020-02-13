Overview of Dr. Christopher Mitromaras, MD

Dr. Christopher Mitromaras, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Mitromaras works at Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute Concord in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.