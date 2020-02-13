See All Vascular Surgeons in Concord, NC
Dr. Christopher Mitromaras, MD
Dr. Christopher Mitromaras, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Concord, NC
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Mitromaras, MD

Dr. Christopher Mitromaras, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and University Hospital - University Health System.

Dr. Mitromaras works at Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute Concord in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mitromaras' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atrium Health Sanger Heart & Vascular Cabarrus
    100 Medical Park Dr Ste 210, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 403-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Cabarrus
  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • University Hospital - University Health System

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Abdominal Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Thoracic Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Buerger's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Portal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Stripping of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Suprarenal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Visceral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 13, 2020
    Dr. Mitromaras might be the last doctor on earth who actually listens to his patients. In 3 hours he correctly diagnosed what took far too many other docs to misdiagnose over two full years. Not only that, I left with a treatment plan and surgery was done in a couple weeks. I haven't felt this good since - I cant remember!! I am getting my life back and that's 100% thanks to Dr M!
    FRRS — Feb 13, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher Mitromaras, MD

    Vascular Surgery
    13 years of experience
    English
    1801104971
    Education & Certifications

    Drexel University College of Medicine
    Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Mitromaras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitromaras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mitromaras has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mitromaras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mitromaras works at Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute Concord in Concord, NC. View the full address on Dr. Mitromaras’s profile.

    Dr. Mitromaras has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitromaras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitromaras. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitromaras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitromaras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitromaras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

