Dr. Christopher Moeder, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Decatur, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher Moeder, MD

Dr. Christopher Moeder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, TX. They graduated from Indiana and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.

Dr. Moeder works at Wise Robotic General Surgery in Decatur, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moeder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wise Robotic General Surgery
    2000 Ben Merritt Dr, Decatur, TX 76234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 539-0707
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WHS East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 21, 2020
    Dr. Moeder is an excellent surgeon who is technically skilled and compassionate. At the pre-op appointment, he explained the procedure very well, and he took time to answer my questions. My surgery was complex. He performed the surgery well. Post-op, he gave a clear explanation of what he had done and gave me a detailed explanation of post-op care. As a patient, you know he's a good doctor when the hospital nursing staff tells you he is great. He is a well-trained surgeon (UT Southwestern/Parkland in both "old school" surgery and robotic surgery) who was able to complete the surgery with skill, concern and care. Dr. Moeder is both skilled and kind. I highly recommend him.
    Satisfied Patient — Nov 21, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher Moeder, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265843791
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UT Sou
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Moeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moeder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moeder works at Wise Robotic General Surgery in Decatur, TX. View the full address on Dr. Moeder’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moeder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moeder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

