Dr. Christopher Moldovan, DMD
Dr. Christopher Moldovan, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Augusta, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Augusta Dental Associates1218 AUGUSTA WEST PKWY, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (762) 222-2795
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
Dr Moldovan is not only extremely competent at what he does but he goes way over and above for his patients. I had done work done and on Sunday I was starting to experience discomfort so I called the office. Dr Moldovan answered my call while he was at church, met me at his office and fixed the problem. Absolutely amazing in my opinion. Great office staff, very nice and efficient.
- Dentistry
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Moldovan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moldovan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moldovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moldovan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moldovan.
