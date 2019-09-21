See All General Dentists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Christopher Moldovan, DMD

Dentistry
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Christopher Moldovan, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Augusta, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Moldovan works at Augusta Dental Associates in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta Dental Associates
    1218 AUGUSTA WEST PKWY, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (762) 222-2795

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    Sep 21, 2019
    Dr Moldovan is not only extremely competent at what he does but he goes way over and above for his patients. I had done work done and on Sunday I was starting to experience discomfort so I called the office. Dr Moldovan answered my call while he was at church, met me at his office and fixed the problem. Absolutely amazing in my opinion. Great office staff, very nice and efficient.
    Deborah Baccari — Sep 21, 2019
    About Dr. Christopher Moldovan, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265467542
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Moldovan, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moldovan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moldovan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moldovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moldovan works at Augusta Dental Associates in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Moldovan’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moldovan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moldovan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moldovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moldovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

