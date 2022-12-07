Overview

Dr. Christopher Montgomery, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Montgomery works at Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff in Poplar Bluff, MO with other offices in Dexter, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.