Dr. Christopher Morgan, MD
Dr. Christopher Morgan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.
Martin D Shickman MD A Medical Corp9400 Brighton Way Ste 201, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 272-1150
I had my one week post op appointment today with Dr. Morgan and I just wanted to express my gratitude. Within a minute of Dr. Morgan entering the exam room I knew that he honestly cares about his patients. That we are more then his patients but that we are human, with real feelings. He actually sat and spoke with me until I was feeling better. He didn’t brush off my feelings like he could of. No, he actually talked with me like a caring friend would. He also was full of good knowledge I needed for my healing process and journey with my new life. I left my appointment feeling great and that means a lot to me. So I just wanted to let everyone know how much of a wonderful Dr., Dr. Morgan truly is!
About Dr. Christopher Morgan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1295906352
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- University of Arizona
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
