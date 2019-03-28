Overview of Dr. Christopher Muller, MD

Dr. Christopher Muller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Muller works at Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Dunedin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.