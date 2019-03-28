Dr. Christopher Muller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Muller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Muller, MD
Dr. Christopher Muller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Muller works at
Dr. Muller's Office Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Associates1330 S FORT HARRISON AVE, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 450-0560
Tampa (Westchase)10810 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 925-5000
Dunedin646 Virginia St Fl 3, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 450-0560
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely nice doctor - knowledgeable! I found him to be gently, kind, listened to my concerns and didn't push un-necessary things on me. I have seen him 3 times and had a good visit each time and he fixed the problem without medications. Nice staff too. Clean office and lovely waiting room.
About Dr. Christopher Muller, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology
