Dr. Christopher Murphy, DO
Overview of Dr. Christopher Murphy, DO
Dr. Christopher Murphy, DO is an Urology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy's Office Locations
Advanced Urology Institute2000 Centre Pointe Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 309-0400
Capital Regional Medical Ctr ER2626 Capital Medical Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 325-5000
Advanced Urology Institute12109 County Road 103, Oxford, FL 34484 Directions (850) 309-0400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am no stranger to Urology. I was born with hypospadias and throughout my life have had numerous procedures and urethroplasties. I met with Dr. Murphy in July 2020 after noticing blood and "debris" in my urine. He wasted no time in ordering a cytology test, which unfortunately came back FISH positive for bladder cancer. He later performed the cystoscopy and TURBT and was able to provide a T1 and CIS diagnosis. Since the time of diagnosis and subsequent, Dr. Murphy has been very professional and clear in explaining to me the treatment options. At the time of my diagnosis, he noted that I would be a good candidate for a radical cystectomy, but also provided bladder sparing alternative options that I could try. He was supportive of my initial decision to opt for BCG treatments and seek second options. BCG has not worked and I am currently scheduled for a cystectomy. This has been a difficult time, but I very much appreciate that Dr. Murphy is my doctor.
About Dr. Christopher Murphy, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1659787430
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.