See All General Surgeons in Hobart, IN
Dr. Christopher Mussman, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Mussman, DO

General Surgery
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Christopher Mussman, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Hobart, IN. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.

Dr. Mussman works at Indiana Surgical Associates in Hobart, IN with other offices in Crown Point, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Malgieri, MD
Dr. James Malgieri, MD
5.0 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Alejandro Bribriesco, MD
Dr. Alejandro Bribriesco, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Diya Alaedeen, MD
Dr. Diya Alaedeen, MD
4.3 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Surgical Associates PC
    7895 GRAND BLVD, Hobart, IN 46342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 947-1910
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Indiana Surgical Associates
    12800 Mississippi Pkwy Ste C100, Crown Point, IN 46307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 662-5585
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Breast Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mussman?

    Oct 11, 2022
    Dr. Mussan is the greatest general surgeon in Northwest Indiana! He’s a very kind, thorough, passionate doctor that genuinely cares about his patients and their recovery. He preform my mastectomy, went over very specifically what was going to happen and took his time completing my surgery, I love Dr. Mussman he is highly recommended.
    — Oct 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Mussman, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Mussman, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mussman to family and friends

    Dr. Mussman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mussman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Mussman, DO.

    About Dr. Christopher Mussman, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578837019
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St James Hospital and Health Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Mussman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mussman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mussman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mussman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mussman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mussman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Mussman, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.