Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Myers, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Myers, MD
Dr. Christopher Myers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine.
Dr. Myers works at
Dr. Myers' Office Locations
-
1
Jervey Eye Group PA- Eastside601 Halton Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 458-7956
- 2 1 COLONY CENTRE WAY, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 271-3354
-
3
Shasta Eye Medical Group Inc3190 Churn Creek Rd, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 223-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
The Blaydes Clinic1109 W Cumberland Rd Ste 2, Bluefield, WV 24701 Directions (304) 327-8128
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Myers?
Dr. Myers has been my eye MD for more than 13 years! He listens to your concerns and needs and evaluates treatment options that will be best.
About Dr. Christopher Myers, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1023088770
Education & Certifications
- Richland Meml Hosp/U SC
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers works at
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Paralytic Strabismus, Farsightedness and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.