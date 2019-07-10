See All Ophthalmologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Christopher Myers, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (5)
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Myers, MD

Dr. Christopher Myers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine.

Dr. Myers works at Jervey Eye Group PA in Greenville, SC with other offices in Simpsonville, SC, Redding, CA and Bluefield, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus, Farsightedness and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Myers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jervey Eye Group PA- Eastside
    601 Halton Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 458-7956
  2. 2
    1 COLONY CENTRE WAY, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 271-3354
  3. 3
    Shasta Eye Medical Group Inc
    3190 Churn Creek Rd, Redding, CA 96002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 223-2500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    The Blaydes Clinic
    1109 W Cumberland Rd Ste 2, Bluefield, WV 24701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 327-8128

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Paralytic Strabismus
Farsightedness
Stye
Paralytic Strabismus
Farsightedness
Stye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 10, 2019
    Dr. Myers has been my eye MD for more than 13 years! He listens to your concerns and needs and evaluates treatment options that will be best.
    Debbie Stiehler — Jul 10, 2019
    About Dr. Christopher Myers, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023088770
    Education & Certifications

    • Richland Meml Hosp/U SC
    • Greenville Memorial Medical Center
    • South Carolina U, College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Myers has seen patients for Paralytic Strabismus, Farsightedness and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

