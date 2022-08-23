Dr. Nadorff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Nadorff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Nadorff, MD
Dr. Christopher Nadorff, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Worthington, OH. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center 2010.
Dr. Nadorff works at
Dr. Nadorff's Office Locations
Holistic Psychiatry Nadorff, MD LLC5701 N High St Ste 300, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 949-9805Monday2:00pm - 4:00pmTuesday2:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday2:00pm - 4:00pmThursday2:00pm - 4:00pm
Central Ohio Counseling Inc.1035 Proprietors Rd, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 785-1115
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had the benefit of working with numerous behavioral health providers over the past 15 years and Dr. Nadorff is, hands down, the best that i have worked with. He truly cares about his patients and will work with you to find the treatment plan that fits your needs and goals. Dr. Nadorff recommended a medication that I was previously unaware of for the treatment of my panic attacks and it has been an absolute game changer in my life. He is extremely quick to respond whenever I need anything and values my feedback. He is a very caring and talented psychiatrist that I would recommend to anyone seeking help.
About Dr. Christopher Nadorff, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1922309871
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University 2014
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center 2010
- University of Texas 2004
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nadorff accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadorff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nadorff works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadorff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadorff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadorff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadorff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.