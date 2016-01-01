See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Suffolk, VA
Dr. Tiffany Najberg, DO

Emergency Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tiffany Najberg, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beauregard Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Najberg works at Comfort Care Home Health in Suffolk, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comfort Care Home Health
    201 Market St, Suffolk, VA 23434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 942-2105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beauregard Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Abdominal Pain
Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Abdominal Pain

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Antibiotic Infusion Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
IV Rehydration Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Tiffany Najberg, DO

Specialties
  • Emergency Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1609069103
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Emergency Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tiffany Najberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Najberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Najberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Najberg works at Comfort Care Home Health in Suffolk, VA. View the full address on Dr. Najberg’s profile.

Dr. Najberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

