Dr. Christopher Naquin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kenner, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.



Dr. Naquin works at Kenner Physician Associates in Kenner, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.