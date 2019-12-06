Dr. Neese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Neese, DPM
Overview of Dr. Christopher Neese, DPM
Dr. Christopher Neese, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN.
Dr. Neese's Office Locations
Family Foot and Ankle Clinic, PA3790 117th Ln Nw, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (763) 421-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He’s the best. Kind, thorough, knowledgeable. Wouldn’t go anywhere else
About Dr. Christopher Neese, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1922481761
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Neese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.