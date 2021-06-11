Dr. Christopher Neubuerger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neubuerger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Neubuerger, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Neubuerger, MD
Dr. Christopher Neubuerger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital, Mercy General Hospital, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Neubuerger works at
Dr. Neubuerger's Office Locations
-
1
Northern California Spine and Rehabilitation Associates2801 K St Ste 410, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 389-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Barton Memorial Hospital
- Mercy General Hospital
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Amador Hospital
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neubuerger?
If you're lucky enough for Dr. Neubuerger to take on your case, be assured you're in the most talented surgical hands, connected to the sharpest medical mind. He gave me a very reasonable probability of what I could expect from the surgery, then proceeded to deliver WAY OVER THAT. I'm no longer hunched over, but standing straight up, not tall (4'11 1/2"), but true. Thank you Dr. Neubuerger.
About Dr. Christopher Neubuerger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1023103793
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Sch of Med
- UCLA Med Ctr
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neubuerger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neubuerger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neubuerger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neubuerger works at
Dr. Neubuerger has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Scoliosis and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neubuerger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Neubuerger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neubuerger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neubuerger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neubuerger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.