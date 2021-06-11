See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Christopher Neubuerger, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Christopher Neubuerger, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (27)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Neubuerger, MD

Dr. Christopher Neubuerger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital, Mercy General Hospital, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Neubuerger works at Northern California Spine & Rehabilitation in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Scoliosis and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Amanda Tirpack, PA
Amanda Tirpack, PA
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. William Bragg, MD
Dr. William Bragg, MD
5.0 (9)
View Profile
Sarah Pyle, PA-C
Sarah Pyle, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Neubuerger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northern California Spine and Rehabilitation Associates
    2801 K St Ste 410, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 389-7100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barton Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
  • Sutter Amador Hospital
  • Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herniated Disc
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Herniated Disc
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Neubuerger?

    Jun 11, 2021
    If you're lucky enough for Dr. Neubuerger to take on your case, be assured you're in the most talented surgical hands, connected to the sharpest medical mind. He gave me a very reasonable probability of what I could expect from the surgery, then proceeded to deliver WAY OVER THAT. I'm no longer hunched over, but standing straight up, not tall (4'11 1/2"), but true. Thank you Dr. Neubuerger.
    Donna Woodside — Jun 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Neubuerger, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Neubuerger, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Neubuerger to family and friends

    Dr. Neubuerger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Neubuerger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Neubuerger, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Neubuerger, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023103793
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Sch of Med
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UCLA Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Neubuerger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neubuerger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neubuerger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neubuerger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neubuerger works at Northern California Spine & Rehabilitation in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Neubuerger’s profile.

    Dr. Neubuerger has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Scoliosis and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neubuerger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Neubuerger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neubuerger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neubuerger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neubuerger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Neubuerger, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.