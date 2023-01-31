See All Neurosurgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Christopher Neumann, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Neumann, MD

Dr. Christopher Neumann, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.

Dr. Neumann works at Riverhills Neuroscience in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Neumann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Linden Pointe
    4805 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 612-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
  • Mercy Health-West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Neumann, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306051479
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Kentucky Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Neumann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neumann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neumann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neumann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neumann works at Riverhills Neuroscience in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Neumann’s profile.

    Dr. Neumann has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neumann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Neumann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neumann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neumann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neumann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

