Dr. Christopher Neumann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Neumann, MD
Dr. Christopher Neumann, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Neumann works at
Dr. Neumann's Office Locations
Linden Pointe4805 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 612-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Could not have been more impressed with the compassion and caring of Dr. Newman. I would recommend him anytime to anyone. I feel like he saved my husbands life after a emergency prior brain surgery while on vacation in another state had gotten infected. Actually sits and listens to you and your concerns. Never once felt like he was rushing us thru an appointment. Thank you doc.
About Dr. Christopher Neumann, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1306051479
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neumann works at
