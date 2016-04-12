See All Otolaryngologists in Greensboro, NC
Dr. Christopher Newman, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.4 (11)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Newman, MD

Dr. Christopher Newman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Newman works at Christopher E Newman MD in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Swimmer's Ear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Newman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Christopher E Newman MD
    100 E Northwood St, Greensboro, NC 27401 (336) 230-2434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Swimmer's Ear
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Nosebleed
Swimmer's Ear
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Nosebleed

Swimmer's Ear
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Nosebleed
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Broken Nose
Chronic Tonsillitis
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Pharyngitis
Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Anosmia
Cholesteatoma
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
Craniopharyngioma
Enlarged Turbinates
Laryngitis
Lip Cancer
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Taste
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Polyp
Peritonsillar Abscess
Salivary Gland Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Vocal Cord Paralysis
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    American Republic
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    First Health
    Humana
    MedCost
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    National Elevator
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 12, 2016
    I had to see Dr. Newman on a rush basis to repair a bleeder in a very hard to reach place in my nasal cavity. He immediately worked me into his schedule and was welcoming ,personable, warm and very helpful and informative. The following day, after having done all he could do in his office, he cleared his schedule to he could perform the required procedure at a nearby surgical facility. Again he was right on top of things, kept me and my wife well informed and was extremely caring. I would give h
    John Gangloff in Greensboro, NC — Apr 12, 2016
    About Dr. Christopher Newman, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407896723
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Hospital
    • Bowman Gray
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
    • Duke University
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newman works at Christopher E Newman MD in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Dr. Newman’s profile.

    Dr. Newman has seen patients for Swimmer's Ear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

