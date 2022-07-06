See All Ophthalmologists in Providence, RI
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Newton, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Newton, MD

Dr. Christopher Newton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.

Dr. Newton works at Rhode Island Eye Institute in Providence, RI with other offices in Riverside, RI, Swansea, MA and Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Newton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rhode Island Eye Institute
    150 E MANNING ST, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 272-2020
  2. 2
    Rhode Island Eye Institute
    1525 Wampanoag Trl Ste 105, Riverside, RI 02915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 437-0500
  3. 3
    St. Anne's Hospital Pain Management Cent
    440 Swansea Mall Dr, Swansea, MA 02777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 324-1171
  4. 4
    Fall River Office
    235 Hanover St Ste 201, Fall River, MA 02720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 679-0150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 06, 2022
    Outstanding. Had cataract surgery on my left eye.(10 weeks ago) with Dr. Newton. Very thorough in explaining what my options were and what was to be done and how. Very positive experience from first visit, surgery and post op visits. New vision is 20/20 in that eye. I had my right eye done 7 years ago at a different provider, not at RI eye. Had problems for over a year. Went to RI eye when recommended by a friend. Resolved my problem, and they continue to be my only choice for eye concerns.
    — Jul 06, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Newton, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952372815
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Newton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newton has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

