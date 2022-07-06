Overview of Dr. Christopher Newton, MD

Dr. Christopher Newton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Newton works at Rhode Island Eye Institute in Providence, RI with other offices in Riverside, RI, Swansea, MA and Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.