Overview of Dr. Christopher Ng, MD

Dr. Christopher Ng, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Ng works at Tower Urology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.