Dr. Christopher Nichols, MD

Neurology
3.9 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Nichols, MD

Dr. Christopher Nichols, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Penrose Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Nichols works at Chpg Neuro A in Littleton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease and Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nichols' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chpg Neuro A
    7780 S Broadway Ste 340, Littleton, CO 80122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 730-2883
  2. 2
    Centura Health Physician Group - Neuroscience and Spine
    7750 S Broadway Ste 220, Littleton, CO 80122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 321-8040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Penrose Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Mar 14, 2021
    We drove 5oo miles each way to have Dr. Nichols do a third procedure on me. That should clue anyone in on what kind of Doctor he is. So very grateful that I landed in Dr. Nichols care in the midst a stroke. He saved my life. He showed true concern, answered all of our questions. He has done 3 procedures on me. And I will continue to see him. He is very caring, talented and cautious Doctor. Rachel his RN is just as wonderful. She works with you in every step, she never makes you feel stupid when you have a question. She works hard for Dr. Nichols and is a joy to work with. I will forever be grateful for her kindness and knowledge. There aren't enough stars for this team.
    Lori Moore — Mar 14, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Nichols, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Nichols, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902919301
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Cincinnati
    Internship
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nichols has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nichols on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

