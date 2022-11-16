Dr. Christopher Nicora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Nicora, MD
Dr. Christopher Nicora, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Somers, NY. They completed their residency with St Joseph's Hospital and M C
Dr. Nicora works at
MDVIP - Somers, New York356 Route 202, Somers, NY 10589
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Nicora?
Dr. Nicora is an excellent Doctor.... Very Knowledgeable, clear explanations and advice, never rushes the appointment, promptly returns calls, calm and considerate. So happy that I switched to Dr. Nicora.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1447270624
- St Joseph's Hospital and M C
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Putnam Hospital Center
Dr. Nicora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicora accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nicora using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nicora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicora works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.