Overview of Dr. Christopher Nielsen, MD

Dr. Christopher Nielsen, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Nielsen works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.