Dr. Christopher Nielsen, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
- Interventional Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1477661429
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Nielsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nielsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nielsen has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nielsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nielsen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nielsen.
