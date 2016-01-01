See All Interventional Cardiologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Christopher Nielsen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Nielsen, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Nielsen, MD

Dr. Christopher Nielsen, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Nielsen works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nielsen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Ashley River Tower
    25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Cathertization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nielsen?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Nielsen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Nielsen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nielsen to family and friends

    Dr. Nielsen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nielsen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Nielsen, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Nielsen, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1477661429
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Nielsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nielsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nielsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nielsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nielsen works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Nielsen’s profile.

    Dr. Nielsen has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nielsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nielsen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nielsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nielsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nielsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.