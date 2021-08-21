See All Dermatologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Christopher Obeime, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (55)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christopher Obeime, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Indiana University Health North Hospital.

Dr. Obeime works at Christopher Obeime MD in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Docotrs Skin Care
    8330 Naab Rd Ste 315, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 334-0303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Indiana University Health North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Christopher Obeime, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1659480697
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Wi Affil Hosps
    • Ball Memorial Hospital Muncie Indiana
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Obeime, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obeime is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Obeime has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Obeime has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Obeime works at Christopher Obeime MD in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Obeime’s profile.

    Dr. Obeime has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obeime on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Obeime. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obeime.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obeime, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obeime appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

