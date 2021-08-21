Overview

Dr. Christopher Obeime, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Indiana University Health North Hospital.



Dr. Obeime works at Christopher Obeime MD in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.