Dr. Christopher Ogilvy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
BIDMC - Liver Center110 Francis St, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Best Neuro Vascular surgeon Has a fantastic temperment
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Columbia-Presby Med Ctr-Columbia U
- Dartmouth Medical School
- Yale University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Ogilvy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogilvy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogilvy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogilvy has seen patients for Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogilvy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogilvy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogilvy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogilvy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogilvy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.