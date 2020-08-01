See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Christopher Olch, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.1 (22)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Olch, MD

Dr. Christopher Olch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Olch works at The Doctors Clinic - Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA with other offices in Bremerton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Olch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Doctors Clinic Salmon Center
    2200 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Naval Hospital
    1 Boone Rd # 41, Bremerton, WA 98312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Baker's Cyst
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Baker’s Cyst

Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Assurant Health
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 01, 2020
    superb surgeon and human being
    — Aug 01, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher Olch, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1790758720
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    • U Conn|University of Connecticut Health Center
    • Naval Med Ctr San Diego
    • Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Olch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Olch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

