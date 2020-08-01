Overview of Dr. Christopher Olch, MD

Dr. Christopher Olch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Olch works at The Doctors Clinic - Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA with other offices in Bremerton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.