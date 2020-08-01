Dr. Christopher Olch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Olch, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Olch, MD
Dr. Christopher Olch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Doctors Clinic Salmon Center2200 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Naval Hospital1 Boone Rd # 41, Bremerton, WA 98312 Directions
superb surgeon and human being
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- U Conn|University of Connecticut Health Center
- Naval Med Ctr San Diego
- Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
