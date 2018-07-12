Dr. Christopher Oliver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Oliver, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Oliver, MD
Dr. Christopher Oliver, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of South Dakota and is affiliated with Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital.
Dr. Oliver's Office Locations
-
1
CU Head & Neck Specialists1500 Park Central Dr Ste 501, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (720) 516-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Colorado Head and Neck2535 S Downing St Ste 480, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 778-5658
Hospital Affiliations
- Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Oliver and his staff are amazing. My total thyroidectomy was great. I have spoken to many other people who had a thyroidectomy by other surgeons and they are all amazed at how quickly I have recovered. I attribute that to Dr. Oliver’s outstanding skill as a surgeon. My scar is much smaller than any other scar that I have seen. Also, I am very impressed with the nursing staff at Porter Adventist Hospital. I was only there one night but they were all very friendly and kind and professional.
About Dr. Christopher Oliver, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1891956421
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center - Presbyterian Hospital
- University of South Dakota
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
