Overview

Dr. Christopher Olson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Dorado Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Olson works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in El Dorado Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.