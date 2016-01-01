Overview of Dr. Christopher Oti, MD

Dr. Christopher Oti, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Kiev Med Inst and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Oti works at Moses H Cone Internal Mdcn Ctr in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.