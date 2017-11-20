Dr. Christopher Owen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Owen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Owen, MD
Dr. Christopher Owen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center.
Dr. Owen's Office Locations
Scpmg Kraemer Medical Office 13460 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806 Directions (833) 574-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Words fail to explain the amazing treatment and after care I have received from Dr Owen and his team. His friendly demeanor put my mind at rest and at no time did I ever feel anything other than gratitude that he was my surgeon. Thank you Dr Owen, you saved my life.
About Dr. Christopher Owen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Owen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owen.
