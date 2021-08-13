Dr. Chris Pace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Pace, MD
Overview of Dr. Chris Pace, MD
Dr. Chris Pace, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Pace's Office Locations
Urology Partners of North Texas1604 Hospital Pkwy Ste 501, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (866) 367-8768
Urology Partners of North Texas3600 William D Tate Ave Ste 200, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (866) 367-8768Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It’s been many years, but my experience with Dr Pace was awesome. He was thorough, professional, and easy to interact with. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Chris Pace, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Health and Hospital System Use Code 3115
- Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pace has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pace has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pace speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.