Dr. Christopher Pallas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pallas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Pallas, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Pallas, MD
Dr. Christopher Pallas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Pallas works at
Dr. Pallas' Office Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center937 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
-
2
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pallas?
Let me just say that I am not a patient, my husband was and I can honestly say that Dr. Pallas will never see him walk through his door again nor will he ever receive a dime from this family again!! Dr. Pallas was rude and demeaning to my husband and the problems he's been experiencing for the last couple of months. I won't even give this Doctor 1 star and I hope this review might save someone's life!!!!! STAY AWAY FROM THIS DOCTOR, he's all talk and no action!!!!!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Christopher Pallas, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1053410076
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pallas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pallas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pallas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pallas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pallas works at
Dr. Pallas has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pallas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pallas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pallas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pallas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pallas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.