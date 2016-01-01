Overview

Dr. Christopher Palma, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake, Alice Hyde Medical Center and Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.



Dr. Palma works at CVPH Cardiology in Plattsburgh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Overweight and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.