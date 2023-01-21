Overview of Dr. Christopher Palmer, DO

Dr. Christopher Palmer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fenton, MO. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Palmer works at Signature Orthopedics in Fenton, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.