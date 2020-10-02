Overview of Dr. Christopher Paprzycki, MD

Dr. Christopher Paprzycki, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Paprzycki works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Liberty Township, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.